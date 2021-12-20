STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SP, BJP enter into Twitter war, armed with IT raid cartoons favouring them

On his Twitter handle, SP president Akhilesh Yadav posted a cartoon showing an IT Department vehicle deployed "on election duty".

Published: 20th December 2021 11:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 11:14 PM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (L) and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (R)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The BJP and Samajwadi Party on Monday got embroiled in a Twitter spat armed with some media cartoons on recent IT searches of some SP leaders premises.

The cartoon was titled "IT raids on premises of those close to Akhilesh".

Posting the cartoon on his Twitter handle, Yadav further quoted a Tulsidas' verse that read: "Hit unhit pashu pakshihu jana" which meant even birds and animals knew the truth behind it.

The UP BJP reacted to Yadav's Twitter attack by posting another cartoon which showed an IT sleuth deployed on "national duty" holding a bird by the neck with a remark "assets exceeding income" written on one of its wings and Yadav crying: "This Yogi is very anupyogi".

The UP BJP has further tagged the cartoon with its note: "Those having more assets than income start sweating on hearing of Income Tax people."

The IT Department had on Saturday conducted searches at the residences of party spokesperson Rajiv Rai in Mau and OSD Jainendra Yadav of Akhilesh Yadav during the latter's tenure as UP chief minister.

The IT Department sleuths had also raided the premises of businessman Rahul Bhasin in Lucknow and of contractor Manoj Yadav in Mainpuri.

