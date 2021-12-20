UK returnee, couple from Tanzania found infected with Omicron in Gujarat; tally rises to 14

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The tally of Omicron cases in Gujarat rose to 14 on Monday after a 27-year-old woman from Vadodara with travel history to the UK and a couple from Tanzania visiting Ahmedabad were found infected with the new variant of coronavirus, officials said.

The woman became the third case of the Omicron variant in Vadodara, while Gujarat's count rose to 14, they said.

A couple from Tanzania in their mid-forties who are on Ahmedabad visit also tested positive for Omicron.

They had arrived in India on December 11 via Mumbai.

Their samples have confirmed the new variant, according to officials.

The 27-year-old woman had returned to Vadodara from the UK on December 13 via Mumbai.

She had tested negative for coronavirus at both the airports, a health department official said.

Later, she complained of fever and gave samples for COVID-19 test, reports of which confirmed the coronavirus infection, the official said.

Her sample was later sent for genome sequencing.

The test report on Monday confirmed that she was infected with the Omicron strain, he said.

The only two close contacts of the woman have tested negative for coronavirus.

The woman patient is asymptomatic and currently, in isolation at a private hospital, the official added.

Earlier, a couple, who had returned to Vadodara from Zambia, had tested positive for the Omicron variant.

Apart from Vadodara, Gujarat has reported Omicron cases from Ahmedabad, Surat, Jamnagar, Anand, Gandhinagar, and Mehsana districts.

The state on Monday reported 70 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally of infections to 8,28,616, the state health department said.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 10,102 after a patient succumbed to the viral disease, it said.

A total of 63 patients were discharged during the day, which raised the total number of recoveries in Gujarat to 8,17,937, the department said in a release.

The number of active cases in Gujarat now stands at 577.

The condition of eight patients is critical, it said.

A total of 2.21 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Gujarat on Monday, raising the total number of administered doses to 8.72 crore so far.

Ahmedabad reported 13 fresh COVID-19 cases, Vadodara 12, Jamnagar 10, Rajkot nine, and Surat eight, the department said.

Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu saw one COVID-19 case and two recoveries.

The UT has so far reported 10,663 cases, 10,654 recoveries, five active cases and four deaths, officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,28, 616, new cases 70, death toll 10,102, discharged 8,17,937, active cases 577, people tested so far - figures not released.