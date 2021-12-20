STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Voters' privacy will be compromised: Trinamool slams Centre over Bill on electoral reforms

The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, piloted by Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, was passed by a voice vote after a brief discussion during which some opposition members protested.

Published: 20th December 2021 10:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 10:02 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Criticising the Centre for the passage of a Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday linking electoral roll data with the Aadhaar ecosystem, the Trinamool Congress alleged that the privacy of voters would be compromised if it becomes a law.

The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, piloted by Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, was passed by a voice vote after a brief discussion during which some opposition members demanded that it be referred to a parliamentary panel for scrutiny.

In a statement later, TMC national spokesperson Sukhendu Sekhar Ray claimed that neither the Bill has been scrutinised by the department-related parliamentary standing committee nor the government has the legislative competence to enact such a law given the Supreme Court's judgment in the Putuswamy Case whereby the limits of use of Aadhaar card was restricted.

Once it is implemented, not only the privacy of voters will be compromised, there is also scope for exclusion of genuine voters, Ray added.

He alleged that everything has been done in a "hush-hush manner and extreme haste".

"Firstly, no scrutiny by standing committee was done. Secondly, the Election Commission was attempted to be influenced as the PMO (Prime Minister's Office) asked its functionaries to join a meeting, which is unprecedented," he mentioned.

Thirdly, all of a sudden, the Business Advisory Committee Meeting of Rajya Sabha was called on Monday evening for allocation of time for this Bill passed by Lok Sabha, he said.

"Lastly, 12 of Rajya Sabha members were arbitrarily and illegally suspended keeping an eye on number game for smooth passage of the Bills in Rajya Sabha," Ray, who is the Chief Whip of the TMC in the Upper House, mentioned.

He said, "The TMC condemns the way Parliament has been taken for a ride and shall oppose tooth and nail this Bill tomorrow, demanding that the matter be referred to select committee."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trinamool Lok Sabha electoral roll data
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp