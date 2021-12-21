98 per cent of land acquisition for bullet train project completed: Gujarat 

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Ninety-eight per cent of land acquisition for PM Narendra Modi’s dream project ‘Ahmedabad-Mumbai High-Speed Rail Project’ has been completed. This bullet train project covers a distance of 353 kilometers. The civil work has started on a stretch of 343 km.

The project is estimated to cost Rs 72,000 crore, of which Rs 14,200 crore have already been spent. Recently, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reviewed the progress of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai High-Speed Rail Project at a meeting in Ahmedabad. In the meeting, National High-Speed Rail Corporation Managing Director Satish Agnihotri said: “Sub-structure and superstructure works are on in Ahmedabad, Kheda, Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Navsari and Valsad districts of Gujarat.” He added: “Works are underway to build bridges across major rivers like Narmada, Tapi, and Mahi that fall along the bullet train route. A full span box girder is being set up using heavy equipment like a straddle carrier and bridge gantry to accelerate the project. The first such girder was successfully erected in Navsari in November.”