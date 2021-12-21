After victory in Kolkata municipal polls, Mamata offers prayers at Guwahati's Kamakhya temple

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee offered prayers at the historic Kamakhya temple in Guwahati on Tuesday.

She had left for Assam soon after the landslide victory of her party, Trinamool Congress, in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections.

She landed at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International airport in Guwahati at around 2 pm and immediately left for Kamakhya in a convoy of vehicles. She was accompanied by party MP Sushmita Dev.

“I welcome my leader @MamataOfficial Honble Chief Minister of West Bengal & Chairperson @AITCofficial to Assam. She is here to offer her prayers to Maa Kamakhya & seek her blessings,” Dev tweeted.

It was a “private” visit of the West Bengal CM and she did not talk to the media persons present on the temple premises. On seeing her, the devotees shouted “didi, didi”.

Banerjee spent more than an hour at Kamakhya and two other temples in the vicinity and left for the airport at 3:30 pm on her way back to Kolkata.

This is her first visit to any state of the Northeast since 2013.