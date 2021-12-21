STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
At pre-Christmas party, Meghalaya CM joins Trinamool MLAs in singing carols

Published: 21st December 2021 09:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 09:38 PM   |  A+A-

Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma. (File | PTI)

By PTI

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh on Tuesday hosted a pre-Christmas party for the MLAs, uniting the rival political parties as the members sang carols together.

Lyngdoh led in singing the carol 'Felis Navidad' with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, while former CM Mukul Sangma, and ex-speaker and state TMC chief Charles Pyngrope joined in.

"Was delighted to join Hon'ble Speaker, Hon'ble Leader of Opposition & Hon'ble MLA in singing the #Christmas carol at the Pre-Christmas Celebration joined by our colleagues. #Meghalaya sends its Christmas blessings to each of you," the chief minister tweeted.

Others who attended the party are Congress Legislature Party leader Ampareen Lyngdoh, cabinet ministers Kyrmen Shylla and Sniawbhalang Dhar.

An official of the Assembly Secretariat said the pre-Christmas party was organised to bring together the legislators of different political parties during the festive season.

