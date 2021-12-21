Twitter spat: Congress, SP trade punches over Mulayam’s photo with Bhagwat 

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A widely shared picture of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat in the same frame has ruffled many feathers in the political corridors of Uttar Pradesh.

The photograph from the wedding reception of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu’s granddaughter has led to the twitter war between the Congress and the SP on Tuesday. It all started by the social media handlers of the Congress’s UP unit. Sharing the image, the Congress wrote in Hindi that the ‘S’ of the new SP stands for ‘Sanghvad’. Soon after, the UP BJP also pitched in and shared the similar image wrote a “picture speaks a lot”.

Breaking his silence on the meet, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav accepted that ‘Netaji’ (Mulayam) had met Bhagwat at a function in Delhi. He slammed Congress for misconstruing the discussion. “Congress is trying to present the picture in a bizarre way. What do they know about the talks at the sofa? Netaji (Mulayam) may have said ‘Babaji is going from UP’ (to Bhagwat),” said Akhilesh.

However, the UP Congress remarked that thankfully SP had accepted meeting Bhagwat which the Congress wanted to know ahead of polls. Hours later, the SP hit back sharing another picture of Mulayam exchanging pleasantries with NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his daughter, saying the Congress forgotten the political etiquette.