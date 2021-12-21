BJP asks MPs to focus on booth committees, mandals ahead of assembly polls

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ahead of assembly elections in five states next year, the BJP's top brass asked its MPs on Tuesday to focus on booth committees and mandals, sources said.

These suggestions were given at a BJP parliamentary meeting held by party chief JP Nadda.

Addressing the reporters after the meeting, Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said, "Nadda ji advised the party workers to hold various activities on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary on December 25, which is observed as Good Governance Day."

The MPs were asked to hold a 'Healthy girl child competition' to mark the day, he said.

"Special efforts should be made to connect girl children in villages with anganwadis," the minister said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other ministers of the BJP-led government participated in the meeting.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju gave a presentation on the need for the Electoral Laws Amendment Bill, the sources said.

Nadda in the meeting laid more emphasis on booth committees and mandals of the party, according to the sources.