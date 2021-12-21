BSF firing up in North East due to desperate smugglers

Sana Shakil By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Desperate bids by cattle smugglers and human traffickers has led to a spike in lethal firing by BSF at Guwahati and Tripura sectors even as various initiatives have brought down smuggling along India-Bangladesh border, data accessed by TNIE shows.

According to the latest official data as of November 30, the total incidents of firing along the Indo-Bangladesh border have come down to 2,337 in 2021 as against 2,949 incidents in 2020. However, incidents of lethal firing in Guwahati sector went up by as much as 2.6 times, with 77 incidents so far as compared to 29 last year.

The incidents of lethal firing in Tripura also saw marginal increase, from four last year to six this year.

Senior officials in the BSF said that the major reason that Bengal and Meghalaya had seen a significant reduction in smuggling and human trafficking was because of increased vigilance in these areas and better fencing.

“BSF has taken several steps to curb smuggling along the border. We have dug up several ditches at vulnerable points along the border, which has brought down incidents of cattle smuggling significantly,” said DIG BSF SS Guleria, who is posted in South Bengal. ‘‘Also, a more robust intelligence gathering system has been put in place. There is better coordination among agencies.’’

He also credited technology such as intruder alarm systems, set up in 2020 along the border, for giving forces enough time to take proactive action. Some other officials said that the problem in sectors such as Guwahati becomes more complex without intruder alarm systems and proper fencing. “There are places where settlements are found on both sides right up to the zero line, so tracking these illegal activities becomes a challenge,” said an official.

Retired IG BSF BN Sharma, who has served in the North East said, “The situation is clearly getting better and this shows in the figures. ... Lethal firing is resorted to only when there is a threat to the BSF.”

Former Deputy High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarvajeet Chakravarty said the numbers clearly reflect better ties and cooperation between the two countries.