Case against three in Pune for boycotting family over inter-caste marriage
Police have registered a case against three people here in Maharashtra for allegedly boycotting a family from the Gawali community.
Published: 21st December 2021 10:25 AM | Last Updated: 21st December 2021 10:26 AM | A+A A-
PUNE: Police have registered a case against three people here in Maharashtra for allegedly boycotting a family from the Gawali community as one of its members had married outside the caste, an official said.
A man and his family members had gone to attend the engagement ceremony of a relative last month where a 'panch' from the Gawali community allegedly asked them to leave as the man's son had married a woman from another caste, the police official said on Monday.
The man later approached the Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti (an organisation fighting against superstition) and lodged a police complaint, he said.
The Dattawadi police here on Monday registered a case against three people under the Maharashtra Protection of People from Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2016, the official said.