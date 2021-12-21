STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chhattisgarh: Four held for attempting 'religious conversions' in Jashpur

Police identified them as Father Arun Kujur and pastors Basant Lakra, Salmon Tigga and Dino Kujur.

By PTI

JASHPUR: A Christian priest and three pastors have been arrested for allegedly trying religious conversions in a village in Chhattisgarh's tribal-dominated Jashpur district, police said on Tuesday.

They were apprehended on Monday from Pasiya village under the Bagicha police station area based on a complaint of local residents, an official said.

As per the complaint, the four held a 'changai sabha' (healing meeting) on Sunday and Monday at the house of a villager, Dilip Nagwanshi, where they allegedly tried to convert tribals into Christianity, he said.

"When the alleged act came to the notice of some locals, Laku Ram, head of Nagwanshi samaj, a tribal community, along with other villagers reached the spot and asked them to stop the sabha. When the four accused started giving excuses, villagers complained to the police," the official said.

Subsequently, a police team along with a revenue officer reached the spot for investigation following which a case was registered, he said.

The four were booked under sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and section 4 of the Chhattisgarh Freedom of Religion Act, the official said.

Further probe was underway.

