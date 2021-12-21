STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Covid ‘black swan’ compelled us to rethink SOP, says General Naravane

PANEX-21, a multi-national, multi-agency exercise being organised in Pune from December 20 to 22 to foster common capabilities in disaster management aspects among BIMSTEC nations.

Published: 21st December 2021 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Army Chief General MM Naravane

Army Chief General MM Naravane (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Army Chief General MM Naravane on Monday termed the Covid pandemic a “black swan” event that not only left Standard Operating Procedures of the past redundant “but also forced us to rethink them.”

Common protocols and establishing greater interoperability among the BIMSTEC nations can be of huge assistance in saving human lives, said the Army Chief while addressing representatives at the maiden PANEX 21. 

The BIMSTEC provides a unique link between the South and South-East Asia with five countries — Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal and Sri Lanka from South Asia — and two countries, Myanmar and Thailand from the South-East Asia, coming together for cooperation in 14 key economic and social sectors.

PANEX-21, a multi-national, multi-agency exercise being organised in Pune from December 20 to 22 to foster common capabilities in disaster management aspects among BIMSTEC nations. “A lot has changed since then. We have realized that our standard operating procedures, which had worked well in the past, are no longer effective, and would need transformative changes. In fact, our ability to adapt to these rapid changes shall define the outcomes in the future,” said Gen Naravane.

The pandemic has, however, been a ‘black swan’ event that has overwhelmed national capacities, disrupted supply chains and brought us back to the drawing board,  he added. The Army Chief said it has been realized that resource preservation in times of Pandemic is as challenging as resource application for disaster management.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naravane
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp