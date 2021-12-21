STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Curbs on scribes: Senior journalist quits Rajya Sabha media advisory panel

In his letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, he said that due to COVID-19, the entry of mediapersons into Parliament Complex was restricted since early 2020.

Published: 21st December 2021 09:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 09:15 PM   |  A+A-

A view of the Rajya Sabha.

A view of the Rajya Sabha. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior journalist Anant Bagaitkar has resigned as secretary of the Rajya Sabha Media Advisory Committee, alleging restrictions on mediapersons' access to Parliament.

In his letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, he said that due to COVID-19, the entry of mediapersons into Parliament Complex was restricted since early 2020.

"When the restrictions all over have been either withdrawn or largely relaxed, the media is still facing restrictions in covering Parliament which is the supreme - highest representative body of the people of India," he said.

Bagaitkar, Chief of Bureau of Marathi daily 'Sakaal', said after the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, mediapersons expected normal pre-Covid access to Parliament which was a "legitimate and reasonable demand".

"But the demand was not accepted and we in the media now got an impression that normal access to Parliament is not possible in near future," he said, adding that he did not see any "meaningful purpose to serve on the Committee".

A senior official of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat clarified that the Rajya Sabha Chairman or the Rajya Sabha Secretariat has no role on the entry of mediapersons in Parliament House Complex.

Press gallery passes are being issued to media organisations as per COVID-19 protocol, the official said.

The Media Advisory Committee of the Rajya Sabha is constituted by the Rajya Sabha Chairman and comprises representatives of various media organisations accredited to the press gallery of the Upper House.

The primary function of the committee is to render advice to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat regarding admission of various media organisations to the press gallery of Rajya Sabha to enable them to cover the proceedings of the House.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anant Bagaitkar Rajya Sabha Rajya Sabha Media Advisory Committee
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
Four-day workweek, new salary structure, to be implemented in India soon
A poster of India's official entry to Oscars, Koozhangal
Oscars 2022: 'Writing With Fire' advances to next level, 'Koozhangal' out of race
In the clip, the girl and her siblings were seen sitting on the horse carriage decked up with lights. (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | MP tea seller's procession to celebrate new smartphone for daughter
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The plight of Tamils of Indian origin in Sri Lanka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp