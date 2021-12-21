STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eye on UP polls, PM Modi transfers Rs 1,000 crore to SHGs to woo women voters

The PM also transferred Rs 20 lakh crore to over 1 lakh beneficiaries of the Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme.

Published: 21st December 2021 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 03:58 PM

PM Narendra Modi speaking dDuring a programme in UP's Prayagraj. (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

PRAYAGRAJ: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday transferred around Rs 1,000 crore in the bank accounts of Self Help Groups (SHGs), benefitting around 16 lakh women members of the SHGs.

During a programme attended by about two lakh women in Prayagraj, the PM also transferred Rs 20 lakh crore to over 1 lakh beneficiaries of the Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme, which provides assistance to the girl child.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), this transfer is being done under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM), with 80,000 SHGs receiving Community Investment Fund (CIF) of Rs 1.10 lakh per SHG and 60,000 SHGs receiving Revolving Fund of Rs 15,000 per SHG.

The programme also witnessed the PM encouraging Business Correspondent-Sakhis (BC-Sakhis), by transferring Rs 4,000 as the first month's stipend in the account of 20,000 BC-Sakhis.

When BC-Sakhis commence their work as providers of doorstep financial services at the grassroots level, they are paid a stipend of Rs 4,000 for six months, so that they get stabilized in their work and then start earning through the commission on transactions, the PMO informed.

"The stages are at birth (Rs 2,000), on completing one-year complete vaccination (Rs 1,000), on admission in class-I (Rs 2,000), On admission in class-VI (Rs 2,000), on admission in class-IX (Rs 3,000), on admission in any degree or diploma course after passing class X or XII (Rs 5,000)," it added.

In addition, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of 202 Supplementary Nutrition Manufacturing Units. These units are being funded by the Self Help Groups and will be constructed at the cost of approximately Rs 1 crore for one unit.

These units will supply Supplementary Nutrition under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) in 600 blocks of the state, the PMO said in its release.

