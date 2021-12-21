Four-day workweek, new salary structure, to be implemented in India soon

By Online Desk

The Centre is likely to implement the four new labour codes on wages, social security, industrial relations and occupation safety, health and working conditions, in the next financial year, which will pave the way for a four-day workweek.

Under these new codes, a number of aspects related to work culture, including take-home salary of the employees, working hours and the number of weekdays will be changed, PTI reported, citing a senior government official.

The report claims that the Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject.

Besides this, the ministry has made it clear that even if the proposal comes through, employees have to work 12 hours on these four days, which is a 48-hour weekly work requirement that has to be met.

An important change that will be introduced in the four-day workweek would be a reduction in taking home pay and employees and firms will have to bear a higher provident fund liability.

As per reports, there will be more money in PFs and less in-hand salary.

