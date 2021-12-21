'Hid MDMA in kid's diaper': Ex-air hostess admits supplying drugs worth Rs 2 crore to MP sex racketeers

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: A figure-conscious former air hostess, who took to drugs out of the false belief of shedding flab with their help, has emerged as the prime courier supplying MDMA synthetic ecstasy drug to a sex racket of Bangladeshi girls busted in Indore last year.

The 35-year-old woman, who lives in Mumbai and Pune, has been identified as Mansi Singh. She was recently arrested by the Indore Police Crime branch with 100 gm MDMA ecstasy drug which was stashed by her in the diaper of her one-year-old child.

Mansi, who was held immediately after she stepped out with her child from a Mumbai-Indore bus in Indore, is now in police custody.

According to ADCP-Crime (Indore) Guru Prasad Parashar, the woman, who is on three-day police remand, has admitted being the prime courier for Sagar Jain, the Indore-based mastermind of a high-end sex racket that used Bangladeshi women brought to India in the pretext of work.

Jain was arrested in November 2020. The racket Jain ran pushed over 30 women (more than 20 of them being Bangladeshi) into prostitution.

Investigations into the sex racket had bared a thriving MDMA ecstasy drug and high-end prostitution nexus. A sustained probe into the racket and its links with the drug mafia led to Mansi's recent arrest.

The mother of three kids, the youngest of them being one-year-old, Mansi is the wife of a business analyst based in Bahrain. In the past, she worked as an air hostess for many years for reputed international flyers such as including Malaysia Airlines and Emirates.

"Being highly figure-conscious, she was concerned about her rising weight due to which she came in contact with a man, who planted in her mind a false belief of MDMA synthetic drug helping shed excess flab. She soon became addicted to the drug and a few months later turned a peddler of the ecstasy drug which is regularly served in high-end rave parties," a senior Indore police officer told The New Indian Express.

According to the Indore ADCP-Crime, Mansi has admitted to supplying MDMA worth over Rs 2 crore in the last 3-4 years to Sagar Jain. After Jain's arrest, she was supplying the MDMA drugs to his close aide Vishal Katiyar.

"Her latest modus operandi to supply the ecstasy drug to Indore was to use the Mumbai-Indore private bus. She stashed the drug in the diapers of her child," the ADCP-Crime said.

The Indore cops are now working on tracing her upward and backward linkages in the drug business. Her early grilling had revealed that operatives working from the Dongri area of Thane district in Maharashtra were the prime source of the MDMA drugs to Indore's sex racket and high-end clients of rave parties.