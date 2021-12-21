STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India supplied 983.068 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses to 94 countries, 2 UN entities till Dec 15: Government

The country supplied COVID-19 related medical and other assistance to over 150 countries since the beginning of the pandemic, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a written reply.

Published: 21st December 2021 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India has supplied 983.068 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine to 94 countries and two United Nations entities in the form of grant, commercial export or through COVAX till December 15 since the start of Vaccine Maitri programme in January, 2021, the Rajya Sabha was told on Tuesday.

The country supplied COVID-19 related medical and other assistance to over 150 countries since the beginning of the pandemic, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a written reply.

"Since the start of the Vaccine Maitri programme in January, 2021, India has supplied 983.068 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine to 94 countries and 2 UN entities in the form of grant, commercial export or through COVAX (COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access) till December 15, 2021," he said.

In the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic during the second wave, support in the form of Covid-related equipment and medicines were received from more than 50 countries. These included supplies from foreign governments, private companies, and other entities from foreign countries, the minister added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
Four-day workweek, new salary structure, to be implemented in India soon
A poster of India's official entry to Oscars, Koozhangal
Oscars 2022: 'Writing With Fire' advances to next level, 'Koozhangal' out of race
In the clip, the girl and her siblings were seen sitting on the horse carriage decked up with lights. (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | MP tea seller's procession to celebrate new smartphone for daughter
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The plight of Tamils of Indian origin in Sri Lanka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp