STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No one raises issue of hiking MSP for sugarcane out of fear: BJP MP Varun Gandhi

He said his party colleagues do not raise such issues as they fear that they will not be given poll tickets.

Published: 21st December 2021 11:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 11:39 PM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Varun Gandhi

BJP MP Varun Gandhi (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

BAREILLY/PILIBHIT: BJP MP from Pilibhit Varun Gandhi claimed on Tuesday that he is the only one who raises the issue of increasing the MSP for sugarcane, while other MPs and MLAs do not have the courage to talk about it.

He said his party colleagues do not raise such issues as they fear that they will not be given poll tickets.

Interacting with villagers, the MP, who was on a two-day tour of the Baheri Assembly constituency in Bareilly (a part of the Pilibhit Lok Sabha segment), said barring him, no other MLA or MP from the ruling party has the courage to raise the issue of increasing the MSP for sugarcane.

"Those leaders fear that they will not get (poll) tickets. If the voice of the people is not raised by the public representatives, then who will raise it? It makes no difference to me if I do not get a poll ticket. My mother has won elections as an Independent candidate. I will only say the truth. Governments come and go," he said.

Varun Gandhi also said he is a "revolutionary" leader and cannot see injustice being done to people.

His mother Maneka Gandhi had won the 1998 and 1999 Lok Sabha polls from Pilibhit as an Independent candidate.

The Pilibhit MP said whatever help he extends to people, it is from his own money, be it giving sports equipment to youngsters in villages or giving financial assistance to temples.

Meanwhile, in a letter to Pilibhit District Magistrate Pulkit Khare, Varun Gandhi alleged that money is being extorted from traders for the "Baansuri Mahotsav" (flute festival) being organised in the district.

However, the district magistrate has not reacted so far on the issue.

Traders have alleged that the local administration has taken money from them to organise the festival.

The BJP MP said the traders met him in Delhi recently and briefed him on the issue.

He shared the letter with the media on Tuesday.

Varun Gandhi also made an offer to give a cheque for Rs 4.5 lakh to the traders at the event.

Addressing the traders, he said, "I am strongly against the practice of organising such events while banking on traders. Traders at this point in time are in a very bad shape. I and my mother have always considered the people of Pilibhit as our family members."

In the letter, Varun Gandhi has said putting an additional burden on traders, who have already been hit by COVID-19 and the Goods and Services Tax (GST), is like committing atrocities on them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Varun Gandhi MSP
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
Four-day workweek, new salary structure, to be implemented in India soon
A poster of India's official entry to Oscars, Koozhangal
Oscars 2022: 'Writing With Fire' advances to next level, 'Koozhangal' out of race
In the clip, the girl and her siblings were seen sitting on the horse carriage decked up with lights. (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | MP tea seller's procession to celebrate new smartphone for daughter
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The plight of Tamils of Indian origin in Sri Lanka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp