STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No person currently engaged in manual scavenging: Government

In 2017, 93 people died. In 2018, the figure was 70. In 2019, the number went up to 117 while 19 and 22 such deaths occurred in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

Published: 21st December 2021 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

Manual Scavenging

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: No person is currently engaged in manual scavenging but 158 persons have died while cleaning sewers or septic tanks in the last three years, the government said on Tuesday.

Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said there have been no reports regarding death of persons due to manual scavenging.

"However, as per reports received from States, 158 persons have died while cleaning sewers or septic tanks during the last three years," Athawale said in a written response.

No person is currently engaged in manual scavenging as per reports, the minister added. The ministry had launched a mobile app, "Swachhata Abhiyaan", to capture data on insanitary latrines still existing and manual scavengers associated with them after receiving reports from the social institutions that the practice continued, Athawale said.

"However, not a single insanitary latrine has been confirmed so far," Athawale said. Two surveys were conducted, in 2013 and in 2018, to identify manual scavengers and 58,098 manual scavengers were identified, he said.

Responding to another question, Athwale said as many as 321 people died due to hazardous cleaning of sewers and septic tanks and non-observance of prescribed safety precautions in the last five years.

In 2017, 93 people died. In 2018, the figure was 70. In 2019, the number went up to 117 while 19 and 22 such deaths occurred in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

Responding to another question, Athawale said presently there is no proposal to introduce 'The Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manual scavenging
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
Four-day workweek, new salary structure, to be implemented in India soon
A poster of India's official entry to Oscars, Koozhangal
Oscars 2022: 'Writing With Fire' advances to next level, 'Koozhangal' out of race
In the clip, the girl and her siblings were seen sitting on the horse carriage decked up with lights. (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | MP tea seller's procession to celebrate new smartphone for daughter
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The plight of Tamils of Indian origin in Sri Lanka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp