No separate FIRs, murder cases registered for gurdwara lynchings

No separate FIRs have been registered for the lynchings over the alleged sacrilege attempts at the Golden Temple in Amritsar and the Kapurthala gurudwara.

Published: 21st December 2021 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami at a press meet in Amritsar on Monday | PTI

By Express News Service

In the case of lynching at the gurdwara in Kapurthala’s Nizampur village, the FIR has been registered for ‘outraging religious feelings’. “The police will also investigate the murder angle in the case registered and accordingly take action,. There is no need to register a separate murder case. At present our priority is to establish the identity of the man (involved in sacrilege attempt),” said Kapurthala SSP Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh.

In the Golden Temple case, the Amritsar police has registered a case of outraging religious feelings and attempt to murder and also a Special Investigation Team has been formed to probe the incident.  

“A single case of outraging religious feelings and attempt to murder was registered as the sacrilege took place first and then subsequently the person was beaten to death. In the course of investigation, as the facts come to light, sections will be added accordingly,” said a police officer.

Deputy CM writes to Shah on bill
Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to give nod to the CrPC (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2018 and the IPC (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2018 to ensure strict punishment for sacrilege

