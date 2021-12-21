Opposition, government show no sign of softening

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Pandemonium marked the Lok Sabha on Monday as the government and the Opposition stayed on their course of confrontation. The government stuck to its position that at least expression of regret was required before there was any consideration on the revocation of the suspension of 12 MPs.

Instead, the Opposition MPs disrupted the proceedings of the Lok Sabha by raising demand for the revocation of the suspension of the Opposition MPs. Later, the NDA floor managers told the media that even in 2010 the then leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Arun Jaitley, had expressed regrets on behalf of the suspended MPs, who weren’t from BJP.

In Rajya Sabha, the Opposition boycotted the Business Advisory Committee meeting alleging delay in informing them about the meeting and to oppose the way the Electoral Reform Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha.

While the meeting was called at 5:30 pm, the opposition members said that they were informed about it at a short notice. The Opposition is demanding that the bill be sent to a parliamentary committee for scrutiny. The bill is likely to be introduced in the Rajya Sabha Tuesday with both the BJP and Congress issuing whip for all MPs to be present in the house for the entire day.