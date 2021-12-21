Opposition takes out march to demand sacking of MoS Ajay Mishra in Lakhimpur case

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Opposition leaders on Tuesday took out a protest march here demanding action against Union Minister Ajay Mishra in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying they will not rest till the minister is sent to jail.

Gandhi also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not taking any action against Mishra, who he alleged is involved in the conspiracy of crushing farmers under his jeep in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Leaders of several opposition parties took out the protest march from Gandhi statue inside Parliament Complex to Vijay Chowk demanding that the minister, whose son has been arrested in the Lakhimpur violence case, be immediately sacked and action taken against him.

They also demanded that the suspension of 12 opposition members of Rajya Sabha be immediately revoked.

MPs of various parties raised slogans against the government and held placards and banners demanding the immediate sacking of the minister.

Talking to reporters at Vijay Chowk, Gandhi said the entire opposition was united in raising its demand for the sacking of Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Mishra.

Referring to the SIT report on the violence which left eight people including four farmers dead, Gandhi said a report has come out that it was a conspiracy and not an isolated incident.

"We will not spare him (Ajay Mishra) and continue our struggle till he is sent to jail, today or tomorrow," Gandhi told reporters.

"The prime minister has not done anything on this. Neither the government nor the media is doing its job," he charged.

"The prime minister on the one hand apologises to farmers, but on the other hand he keeps the minister in his cabinet, who is involved in the crushing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri. We will not accept what is being done against farmers," Gandhi said.

On the minister giving clarifications, Gandhi said he will do so just like a thief or a murderer will never admit to his crime.

"The truth is that the entire country has seen the crushing of farmers and all know whose jeep was it and whose son was involved."

"These clarifications will not help, as on one side is the truth where we are standing and on the other is lies," he said.

The former Congress chief also shared a video of his remarks on Twitter saying there is no truth or explanation with the government on Lakhimpur Kheri.

"The BJP is trying to divert attention from Lakhimpur issue. The truth is that the Modi government has a hand in protecting the killer, otherwise the minister would have been sacked by now. But remember - we will get justice!" he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"I am telling you today, we will ensure that this man goes behind bars and we will not spare him, today or tomorrow," he said and added it will happen just like the government had to give in to the demand for repeal of farm laws.

Opposition leaders said they will continue to raise the demand even if many more of their MPs are suspended.

Tiruchi Siva of the DMK said the government has very cleverly repealed the farm laws as if nothing has happened, but what about the 700 farmers who lost their lives and a minister's son crushing farmers under his jeep in Lakhimpur.

"The government has not taken any action and not removed MoS Ajay Mishra from his position. It is a black spot in history of Indian politics," Siva said.

Sanjay Raut of the Shiv Sena alleged that even if the government suspends all opposition MPs, they will continue their fight for the farmers of Lakhimpur Kheri who were killed under a jeep.

"The home minister comes and asks us questions in Maharashtra. But what is happening in your state -- murder, and you will not even take action," he said.

Asserting that the united opposition will continue to ask questions from the government, Raut said, "We will not be silent till the minister is sacked, you may suspend as many MPs of ours."

Earlier in the morning, leaders of several opposition parties met in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and discussed their further strategy.

Opposition parties have been protesting against the suspension of MPs, which they have termed undemocratic and against the rules of the House.

Proceedings of the Rajya Sabha have been disrupted repeatedly on the matter.

Kharge and Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda also gave adjournment notices in the Rajya Sabha on the Lakhimpur matter.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore gave a similar adjournment notice in Lok Sabha on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the Lakhimpur violence on October 3.

"I have given a suspension of business/notice under Rule 267 to discuss the recent SIT report on the manslaughter of Lakhimpur. We demand that MoS Ajay Mishra be immediately removed from his position to ensure a free and fair trial," Kharge said on Twitter.

"In order to ensure a free and fair trial of the murder case of innocent farmers, the Mos, who is father of the accused, must immediately be removed from his position," Kharge said in his adjournment notice under Rule 267.

The notices were, however, disallowed by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also did not allow any adjournment notice.