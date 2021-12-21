STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Prevention of Mob Violence and Mob Lynching Bill, 2021 passed in Jharkhand assembly

The Bill was tabled in the House by the state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam and passed despite opposition by the BJP.

Published: 21st December 2021 08:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 10:06 PM   |  A+A-

lynching, mob lynching

Image used for representational purpose. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By PTI

RANCHI: The Jharkhand Assembly Tuesday passed a bill to prevent mob violence and lynching in the state notorious for vigilante justice, with the proposed law providing for punishment ranging from three years in jail to life imprisonment.

The Prevention of Mob Violence and Mob Lynching Bill, 2021, was passed by a voice vote despite opposition by the BJP.

Jharkhand became the third state in the country after West Bengal and Rajasthan to pass such a legislation.

The Bill envisages imprisonment for those pronounced guilty of mob violence and lynching for periods ranging from three years to life term, besides fine and attachment of property.

Those held responsible for sharing information in an irresponsible manner will also be punished.

It provides for fine and imprisonment of up to three years for those creating a "hostile environment", the definition of which includes threatening or coercing the victims, their family members and witnesses or any person providing assistance to them.

It also envisages financial compensation to the victim's family and free medical treatment of victims of mob violence and mob lynching.

The Bill will be now be sent to the governor for his assent.

Tabling the Bill in the House, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam said its main objective is to provide "effective security" to people, protect their constitutional rights and prevent mob violence.

During the debate on the Bill, the main opposition BJP introduced several amendments which were rejected by voice vote.

BJP leader C P Singh accused the state government of bringing the legislation "in a hurry to appease the minorities".

The state has seen many incidents of mob violence, but the lynching of 24-year-old Tabrez Ansari in 2019 triggered a nation-wide outrage after videos showed him tied to an electric pole as a crazed crowed beat him up in Seraikela Kharsawan district on suspicion of theft on June 17.

He kept begging for his life in vain.

Ansari died five days later in a Jamshedpur hospital.

There have also been innumerable incidents of mob lynching of those suspected of practising witchcraft in the tribal state.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren had denounced incidents of mob violence and promised to bring a legislation against it ahead of the 2019 state Assembly election.

Earlier this year, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led government had decided to set up district-level committees to deal with cases of mob violence and lyching after being rebuked by the high court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prevention of Mob Violence and Mob Lynching Bill Mob Lynching
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
Four-day workweek, new salary structure, to be implemented in India soon
A poster of India's official entry to Oscars, Koozhangal
Oscars 2022: 'Writing With Fire' advances to next level, 'Koozhangal' out of race
In the clip, the girl and her siblings were seen sitting on the horse carriage decked up with lights. (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | MP tea seller's procession to celebrate new smartphone for daughter
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The plight of Tamils of Indian origin in Sri Lanka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp