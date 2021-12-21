STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Process to fill positions in museum begins

The culture ministry has started the process to fill 27 posts under various groups ‘revived’ recently in one of the prominent museums,  National Museum, in Delhi.

Published: 21st December 2021 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

National Museum in Delhi

National Museum in Delhi

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The culture ministry has started the process to fill 27 posts under various groups ‘revived’ recently in one of the prominent museums,  National Museum, in Delhi. Several positions were vacant for at least for five years and had lapsed.

Last week, culture and tourism minister G Kisan Reddy said over 600 posts are lying vacant in seven prominent museums, functioning under the ministry, including 93 in National Museum (NM). “After assessment and identification of unfilled positions and requirements, formalities to appoint 27 staff have been initiated. Notifications are being issued accordingly,” said an official.

A group of officers of the museum have been highlighting the shortage of experts and staff required for proper maintenance and protection of more than two lakh artefacts and antiquities. The matter was also brought into the notice of the secretary.

An official of the museum, seeking anonymity, said that with the retirement of an assistant conservator earlier this month, all permanent posts are ‘finished’ now. He also expressed displeasure over alleged disparity in pay bands of conservators.   

“Keeping conservation posts at the wage level of LDC or UDC is revenge with the next generation of young conservators. There should be a prestigious place for them because it comes in prodigious talent and they are not less than any bureaucrat,” said the official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
national museum
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp