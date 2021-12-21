Process to fill positions in museum begins

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The culture ministry has started the process to fill 27 posts under various groups ‘revived’ recently in one of the prominent museums, National Museum, in Delhi. Several positions were vacant for at least for five years and had lapsed.

Last week, culture and tourism minister G Kisan Reddy said over 600 posts are lying vacant in seven prominent museums, functioning under the ministry, including 93 in National Museum (NM). “After assessment and identification of unfilled positions and requirements, formalities to appoint 27 staff have been initiated. Notifications are being issued accordingly,” said an official.

A group of officers of the museum have been highlighting the shortage of experts and staff required for proper maintenance and protection of more than two lakh artefacts and antiquities. The matter was also brought into the notice of the secretary.

An official of the museum, seeking anonymity, said that with the retirement of an assistant conservator earlier this month, all permanent posts are ‘finished’ now. He also expressed displeasure over alleged disparity in pay bands of conservators.

“Keeping conservation posts at the wage level of LDC or UDC is revenge with the next generation of young conservators. There should be a prestigious place for them because it comes in prodigious talent and they are not less than any bureaucrat,” said the official.