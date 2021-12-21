Raising marriage age for women, causing pain to some: Modi at Prayagraj rally

By PTI

PRAYAGRAJ: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the Cabinet's decision to increase the age of marriage of women from 18 to 21 was aimed at giving equal opportunities to women.

Speaking at a programme in Prayagraj, he said, "We're making efforts to make this happen as the women want time to pursue their studies, to get equal opportunities. But some are troubled by this decision."

He also said that the Centre has transferred Rs 1,000 crore to bank accounts of self-help groups to benefit around 16 lakh women.

Focusing on women's welfare and women-centric schemes have always been the primary goal of the BJP, claimed PM Modi.

The amount was transferred under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM), with 80,000 self-help groups (SHGs) receiving a community investment fund of Rs 1.10 lakh each and 60,000 of these groups receiving a revolving fund of Rs 15,000 each.

The mission aims to provide women, especially those at the grassroots, with necessary skills, incentives and resources.

The programme, which saw the participation of over two lakh women, was also attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Modi also released over Rs 20 crore to more than 1 lakh beneficiaries under the 'Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme', which provides conditional cash transfer to a girl child at different stages of her life.

The total remittance is Rs 15,000 per beneficiary. The prime minister also laid the foundation stone of 202 supplementary nutrition manufacturing units in 43 districts. These units are being funded by SHGs and will be constructed at a cost of around Rs 1 crore a unit.

He also said that 25 lakh of the 30 lakh houses given under Prime Minister Awas Yojana are registered in the name of women in Uttar Pradesh. "This shows the government's commitment to "sacha (true) empowerment of women"," Modi said.

Some Samajwadi Party (SP) MPs made adverse comments on the issue recently.

In an apparent dig at the SP's rule in the state, the prime minister said, "Five years ago the mafia ruled the roost on the roads of Uttar Pradesh. The worst sufferer were our sisters and daughters. It was difficult for them to move out on roads and go to schools and colleges. But Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has put these hooligans in their right place."

The SP, which was in power from 2012 to 2017, was succeeded by the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

Hailing the Adityanath government, the prime minister said, "In Uttar Pradesh now there is security, rights and opportunities (for women). I am confident that with the blessings of our mothers and sisters, no one will push the state back to darkness again. Come let's take an oath from this pious land of Prayagraj that Uttar Pradesh will progress."