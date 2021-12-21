STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RSS chief and Mulayam's photo stirs controversy in poll-bound UP

Union Minister Arjun Meghwal had sought Bhagwat's blessings on his birthday.

Published: 21st December 2021 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 04:24 PM

Union Minister Arjun Meghwal seeking blessings from the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (Photo: Twitter)

By Online Desk

Two days after the raids in Samajwadi Party leaders’ houses at various places, a photo of the party veteran Mulayam Singh Yadav and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has been widely creating controversy, on Monday.

In a photo tweeted by Union Minister Arjun Meghwal, that stirred controversy, Meghwal had sought Bhagwat's blessings on his birthday and Mulayam was seen sitting next to him. The photo which was captured in an event on Monday has created a new row in the middle of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections next year.

Reacting to the photo, the Uttar Pradesh Congress tweeted which roughly translates to, "Is the S in the 'new SP' meant to be Sanghawad.”

Reacting to the tweet, the BJP in Uttar Pradesh said, "A picture says a lot," in Hindi.

According to reports, the two leaders met at the wedding reception of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu’s granddaughter in Delhi. Though there were various leaders present at the event, this photograph has created a new row.

However, the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP hit back sharing another photo of Yadav exchanging pleasantries with the Natioanlist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar and said the Congress has forgotten political etiquette.

Mohan Bhagwat RSS chief Mulayam Singh SP
