29 school students test positive for Covid in West Bengal

The students found COVID-19 positive were advised home quarantine as they have symptoms of cough and cold.

Published: 22nd December 2021 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

The State had conducted 53,686 tests of which, 2,746 were confirmed RT-PCR tests conducted in a private facility.

Other students are being tested for Covid-19. (File photo)

By PTI

KALYANI: At least 29 students of a residential school in West Bengal's Nadia district have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Wednesday.

Twenty-nine class 9 and 10 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kalyani have tested positive for COVID-19 and their guardians have been informed to take them back to their homes, the official said.

The students found COVID-19 positive were advised home quarantine as they have symptoms of cough and cold.

The Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Kalyani, Hirak Mandal said the other students of the school and teachers are also being tested for COVID-19.

