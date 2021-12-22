BJP chief JP Nadda to attend RSS meeting

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With key Assembly elections lined up in five states, Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) will hold its annual meeting in Hyderabad from January 5-7. It will be attended by BJP chief JP Nadda and the party’s general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh.

The meeting will take stock of the prevailing situation in the country in diverse areas, with heads of all the affiliates attending deliberations.

The RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat along with the outfit’s national general secretary Dattatreya Hosbole will be leading the deliberations, while all the top functionaries of the organisation will also participate.

“Functonaries of 36 organisations, which are concerned with educational and intellectual activities, besides economic, services and other areas, will take part in the annual meeting at Bhagyanagar (Hyderabad),” said the communication department head of the RSS, Sunil Ambekar.

Ambekar stated that the representatives of the various organisations will share their views on the contemporary situation along with the works being undertaken by them.

“Environment, family, and social amity among others will have special focus during the deliberatons,” said the communications head.