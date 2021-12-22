STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre has initiated disciplinary proceedings against Param Bir Singh: Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil

Param Bir Singh was placed under suspension earlier this month after he was named as an accused in multiple cases of extortion in Mumbai and Thane.

Published: 22nd December 2021 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Centre has initiated disciplinary proceedings against suspended IPS officer Param Bir Singh, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said in the state Assembly on Wednesday.

Singh was placed under suspension earlier this month after he was named as an accused in multiple cases of extortion in Mumbai and Thane.

The former Mumbai police commissioner had earlier accused then state home minister Anil Deshmukh of corruption.

On Wednesday, Walse Patil submitted a written reply in the Lower House in response to a question asked by Abu Asim Azmi (of the Samajwadi Party), during the Question Hour on the first day of the state legislature's winter session.

"The Centre has initiated proceedings for disciplinary action under the All India Service Rules against Param Bir Singh," the minister said.

He said the state home department has got recommendation for the suspension of 28 police officials.

The home department has got information of serious offences involving 30 police officials, including Param Bir Singh, he said.

The state Director General of Police (DGP) has given a proposal for their suspension to ensure free and fair probe into the charges against them, Walse Patil said.

The home department has sought more details into the charges against them.

These officials include five deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) and five assistant commissioners of police (ACPs), he said.

So far, Param Bir Singh and Parag Manere (who served as the DCP) have been suspended, the minister informed.

Meanwhile, during discussions over a question on illegal sand trafficking, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat told the House that the state government will "fix the offset price for auction at Rs 600".

There is also a plan to reduce the time period to take a decision on the auction, and also consider invoking provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) after discussing the same with the law and judiciary department, he said.

So far, penalty amounting to Rs 1.21 crore has been recovered for illegal sand trafficking, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Dilip Walse Patil Param Bir Singh
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
Four-day workweek, new salary structure, to be implemented in India soon
A poster of India's official entry to Oscars, Koozhangal
Oscars 2022: 'Writing With Fire' advances to next level, 'Koozhangal' out of race
In the clip, the girl and her siblings were seen sitting on the horse carriage decked up with lights. (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | MP tea seller's procession to celebrate new smartphone for daughter
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The plight of Tamils of Indian origin in Sri Lanka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp