Congress candidate for KMC polls moves Calcutta High Court over assault

Published: 22nd December 2021 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

Calcutta High Court

Calcutta High Court (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A Congress candidate who had contested the just-concluded KMC elections moved the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday, seeking leave to file a petition over alleged assault on him after the conclusion of polling, and grant of police protection.

Rabi Saha, the Congress nominee from ward number 16 for the December 19 Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections, claimed that supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress roughed him up and made a video of the incident, which went viral on social media.

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha, before whom his lawyer mentioned the matter, granted leave to him to file a petition in this regard.

Saha's lawyer said the matter, following filing of the petition, may be taken up for hearing by the court on Thursday.

His counsel, claiming that the police did not take necessary action following the episode, said they will seek from the court a direction to the police to take action against the perpetrators and grant protection to Saha.

Counting for the polls was held on Tuesday, with the ruling TMC gaining control of the 144-member KMC, bagging 134 seats to post a hat-trick of wins.

