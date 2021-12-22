STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Court orders FIR to be lodged against Salman Khurshid for comments in his book on Hindu religion

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Shantanu Tyagi ordered to register the FIR against the former Union minister.

Published: 22nd December 2021 11:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 11:40 PM   |  A+A-

Salman Khurshid

Congress leader Salman Khurshid at the launch of his book 'Sunrise over Ayodhya', Nov 10, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: A court here ordered on Wednesday to register an FIR against senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid for comparing the "Sanatan" Hindu religion with the Boko Haram and ISIS terror outfits in his book titled "Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in our times".

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Shantanu Tyagi ordered to register the FIR against the former Union minister.

The court directed the Bakshi Ka Talab police in-charge to get the FIR lodged under the relevant provisions of law and ensure a proper investigation in the matter.

"The copy of the FIR be sent to the court within the next three days," the magistrate said.

The order came on an application moved under section 156(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) by one Shubhangi Tiwari.

In its order, the magistrate said, "From a perusal of the application and the arguments raised in its support, I am of the opinion that cognisable offences are made out against Salman Khurshid."

The applicant alleged that certain portions of the book amounted to hurting the religious feelings of Hindus.

It was also stated that an application was moved at the police station for the registration of an FIR against the Congress leader, but the police did not do so and hence, the plea was filed in the court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in our times Boko Haram ISIS Salman Khurshid Congress
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
Four-day workweek, new salary structure, to be implemented in India soon
A poster of India's official entry to Oscars, Koozhangal
Oscars 2022: 'Writing With Fire' advances to next level, 'Koozhangal' out of race
In the clip, the girl and her siblings were seen sitting on the horse carriage decked up with lights. (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | MP tea seller's procession to celebrate new smartphone for daughter
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The plight of Tamils of Indian origin in Sri Lanka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp