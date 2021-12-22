STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Double engine governments boosted Naari Shakti: PM Modi

Modi juxtaposes Yogi govt’s records with ‘mafia rule’ in UP under Samajwadi Party

Published: 22nd December 2021 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi speaking during a programme in UP's Prayagraj. (Photo | EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  Lauding the Yogi Adityanath government’s initiatives like ‘Mission Shakti’, PM Narendra Modi reiterated the significance of a “double engine government” (BJP at the Centre and in the state) in bringing about a positive change in the life of women in UP.  Ahead of Assembly polls, the PM is leaving nothing to chance in convincing women that the BJP is committed to ensure equal rights to them.

Addressing over 2.72 lakh women workers and members of SHGs from 75 districts who converged in Prayagraj on Tuesday, Modi said, “When we took up the task of taking the country forward, we resolved to ensure uplifting the women and brought schemes to help them become self-reliant in every sphere of life.” 

Pitching in for increasing the marriage age of women to 21 years from 18 in the proposed bill that has been referred to a parliamentary panel, the PM said many people were not liking the move. “We are trying to make this happen as women want equal rights to pursue their studies, to get equal opportunities for making their career and grow in life, but some are troubled by this decision,” he said.

Attacking the previous government in UP, the PM said there was “no safety, rights, honour, business and possibilities” for women until the Yogi government demolished the ‘mafia raj’. He said over 700 fast track courts were established across India for speedy justice to rape victims, and also mentioned the law against triple talaq. He also claimed that the Centre’s Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign had gone a long way in checking the practice of female foeticide. “In UP, where sex ratio used to be 1000: 920, it is now 1000:1020,” he added.

Modi said his government has tried to accord priority to resolving issues plaguing the women for ages. “For years, women had been denied property rights. So we decided to register the house given under PM Awas Yojana in the name of female members of the family,” he said, adding that 25 lakh of the 30 lakh beneficiaries of the scheme in UP were women. 

Beneficiaries of women-centric schemes in UP

3.87 cr acc Jan-Dhan Yojana

1.7 cr links Ujwala Yojana

13.11 L acc PM Matri Vandana Yojana

12 lakh acc Kanya Sumangla Yojana

3.87 cr acc Jan-Dhan Yojana

28 lakh acc Nirashrit Mahila Pension

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naari Shakti mission shakti UP polls Narendra modi
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
Four-day workweek, new salary structure, to be implemented in India soon
A poster of India's official entry to Oscars, Koozhangal
Oscars 2022: 'Writing With Fire' advances to next level, 'Koozhangal' out of race
In the clip, the girl and her siblings were seen sitting on the horse carriage decked up with lights. (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | MP tea seller's procession to celebrate new smartphone for daughter
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The plight of Tamils of Indian origin in Sri Lanka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp