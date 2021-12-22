Double engine governments boosted Naari Shakti: PM Modi

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Lauding the Yogi Adityanath government’s initiatives like ‘Mission Shakti’, PM Narendra Modi reiterated the significance of a “double engine government” (BJP at the Centre and in the state) in bringing about a positive change in the life of women in UP. Ahead of Assembly polls, the PM is leaving nothing to chance in convincing women that the BJP is committed to ensure equal rights to them.

Addressing over 2.72 lakh women workers and members of SHGs from 75 districts who converged in Prayagraj on Tuesday, Modi said, “When we took up the task of taking the country forward, we resolved to ensure uplifting the women and brought schemes to help them become self-reliant in every sphere of life.”

Pitching in for increasing the marriage age of women to 21 years from 18 in the proposed bill that has been referred to a parliamentary panel, the PM said many people were not liking the move. “We are trying to make this happen as women want equal rights to pursue their studies, to get equal opportunities for making their career and grow in life, but some are troubled by this decision,” he said.

Attacking the previous government in UP, the PM said there was “no safety, rights, honour, business and possibilities” for women until the Yogi government demolished the ‘mafia raj’. He said over 700 fast track courts were established across India for speedy justice to rape victims, and also mentioned the law against triple talaq. He also claimed that the Centre’s Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign had gone a long way in checking the practice of female foeticide. “In UP, where sex ratio used to be 1000: 920, it is now 1000:1020,” he added.

Modi said his government has tried to accord priority to resolving issues plaguing the women for ages. “For years, women had been denied property rights. So we decided to register the house given under PM Awas Yojana in the name of female members of the family,” he said, adding that 25 lakh of the 30 lakh beneficiaries of the scheme in UP were women.

Beneficiaries of women-centric schemes in UP

3.87 cr acc Jan-Dhan Yojana

1.7 cr links Ujwala Yojana

13.11 L acc PM Matri Vandana Yojana

12 lakh acc Kanya Sumangla Yojana

28 lakh acc Nirashrit Mahila Pension