Elderly doctor, wife found dead in Greater Noida flat

A 58-year-old doctor and his 56-year-old wife, who were involved in a property-related dispute in Delhi, were found dead at their home in Greater Noida.

Published: 22nd December 2021 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NOIDA: A 58-year-old doctor and his 56-year-old wife, who were involved in a property-related dispute in Delhi, were found dead at their home in Greater Noida, police said on Wednesday.

Their bodies were found Tuesday night by their family and the duo appears to have ended their lives by consuming poison, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Harish Chander said.

"The local Surajpur police station officials were alerted last night about the couple being found dead at their home. A team of forensic experts and senior officials immediately reached the couple's flat in a housing society," he said.

A suicide note was found from the spot in which the couple detailed out their situation.

The note and its assertions are being verified.

The couple's son has also been contacted and he has also shared some inputs, the officer said.

"Apparaently, the couple died of consuming some poisonous substance. It has come to light that the doctor and his wife lived in Kirti Nagar in Delhi and had moved to Greater Noida in August this year. They were engaged in a property-related dispute in Delhi, with the issue causing them tension," DCP Chander said.

Names of some persons have been mentioned in the suicide note as accused and their details are being worked out, the officer said, adding further legal proceedings in the case are underway.

