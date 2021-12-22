STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Employment scheme wage liability over Rs 1000 crore

The Centre has a pending wage liability of nearly Rs 1,402 crore towards many states under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Scheme (MGNREGS) during this financial year.

Published: 22nd December 2021 08:35 AM

A group of MGNREGS workers returning home after a day’s work at Parayathukonam near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram | file photo

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Centre has a pending wage liability of nearly Rs 1,402 crore towards many states under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Scheme (MGNREGS) during this financial year. So far, Rs 73,032.49 crore has been released to states or union territories for implementation of the scheme. 

The Rural Development Ministry on Tuesday said Rs 73,000 crore had been allocated at the Budget Estimate stage for 2021-22, and an additional Rs 10,000 crore was recently allocated as an interim measure. Further allocation may be made upon assessment of demand at the Revised Estimate stage. 

MGNREGS is a demand-driven wage employment programme for which funds are released to states and Union Territories on the basis of “agreed to” Labour Budget and performance of the states/UTs during the financial year. 

