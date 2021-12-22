STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Haryana only to allow those fully vaccinated in theatres, malls; inoculation certificate now necessary to get salaries in Punjab

The Punjab government has also asked the employees to register their full or provisional vaccination certificate number with the state government's human resources portal iHRMS.

Published: 22nd December 2021 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Eligible people who are not fully vaccinated will not be permitted inside crowded places like malls, cinema halls and restaurants in Haryana from January 1, state Health and Home Minister Anil Vij said on Wednesday.

Vij made the announcement while replying to a question to a Calling Attention Motion in the ongoing winter session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha here.

He said the decision has been taken because the vaccine is the biggest protection from Covid, including its various variants.

"From January 1, 2022, any eligible person who has not taken both doses of Covid vaccine will not be permitted in malls, hotels, restaurants, marriage palaces, cinema halls, offices, banks or any such places which attracts crowds," Vij said in the Haryana Assembly here.

He said wearing of masks in public places will be strictly enforced in the state and he has directed the superintendents of police in the districts and other officials concerned to fine those not wearing masks.

The Punjab government has told its employees they won't get their salaries if they don't furnish their Covid vaccine certificate.

It has asked the employees to register their full or provisional vaccination certificate number with the state government's human resources portal iHRMS.

If they fail to do so, they will not be able to get their salaries, the government said in an order.

The move is being seen as the state government's attempt to encourage more and more employees to get themselves vaccinated against Covid as concerns escalate over the new variant of coronavirus, Omicron.

In the order issued on Tuesday, the state finance department asked all senior officers, head of the departments, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners and others to ensure compliance.

According to the order, an arrangement for entering the Covid vaccination certificate number on the Integrated Human Resource Management System (iHRMS) portal has been made.

Government employees should be informed that they should register the Covid vaccination certificate number of both doses with the iHRMS, said the order, adding if any employee has got one dose administered, he/she should register the number of the provisional certificate.

It also asked to link the Covid vaccination certificate number with the salary module so that in case an employee does not furnish information regarding vaccination, his/her salary is not released.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID Vaccination Omicron
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
Four-day workweek, new salary structure, to be implemented in India soon
A poster of India's official entry to Oscars, Koozhangal
Oscars 2022: 'Writing With Fire' advances to next level, 'Koozhangal' out of race
In the clip, the girl and her siblings were seen sitting on the horse carriage decked up with lights. (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | MP tea seller's procession to celebrate new smartphone for daughter
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The plight of Tamils of Indian origin in Sri Lanka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp