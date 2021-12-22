Haryana only to allow those fully vaccinated in theatres, malls; inoculation certificate now necessary to get salaries in Punjab

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Eligible people who are not fully vaccinated will not be permitted inside crowded places like malls, cinema halls and restaurants in Haryana from January 1, state Health and Home Minister Anil Vij said on Wednesday.

Vij made the announcement while replying to a question to a Calling Attention Motion in the ongoing winter session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha here.

He said the decision has been taken because the vaccine is the biggest protection from Covid, including its various variants.

"From January 1, 2022, any eligible person who has not taken both doses of Covid vaccine will not be permitted in malls, hotels, restaurants, marriage palaces, cinema halls, offices, banks or any such places which attracts crowds," Vij said in the Haryana Assembly here.

He said wearing of masks in public places will be strictly enforced in the state and he has directed the superintendents of police in the districts and other officials concerned to fine those not wearing masks.

The Punjab government has told its employees they won't get their salaries if they don't furnish their Covid vaccine certificate.

It has asked the employees to register their full or provisional vaccination certificate number with the state government's human resources portal iHRMS.

If they fail to do so, they will not be able to get their salaries, the government said in an order.

The move is being seen as the state government's attempt to encourage more and more employees to get themselves vaccinated against Covid as concerns escalate over the new variant of coronavirus, Omicron.

In the order issued on Tuesday, the state finance department asked all senior officers, head of the departments, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners and others to ensure compliance.

According to the order, an arrangement for entering the Covid vaccination certificate number on the Integrated Human Resource Management System (iHRMS) portal has been made.

Government employees should be informed that they should register the Covid vaccination certificate number of both doses with the iHRMS, said the order, adding if any employee has got one dose administered, he/she should register the number of the provisional certificate.

It also asked to link the Covid vaccination certificate number with the salary module so that in case an employee does not furnish information regarding vaccination, his/her salary is not released.