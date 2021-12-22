STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra: Man knifes wife alleging she harasses him under 'black magic' influence

The accused Irfan Shaikh attacked his wife Quresha Shaikh in the wee hours of December 21 under the influence of alcohol, a police official said.

Police registered an attempt to murder case against Irfan, who is on the run. (Representational Photo)

By PTI

THANE: A 21-year-old woman from Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra was seriously injured after her husband attacked her with a knife alleging that she was quarrelling with him under the influence of an "evil spell", police said on Wednesday.

The accused Irfan Shaikh attacked his wife Quresha Shaikh in the wee hours of December 21 under the influence of alcohol, a police official said.

Irfan alleged that Quresha was harassing him as she was possessed by evil power unleashed by someone, the official said quoting the FIR.

Police registered an attempt to murder case against Irfan, who is on the run.

Quresha remains admitted to a hospital.

