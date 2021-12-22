Maharashtra to take back 2016 decision to allot small-size houses to Mumbai mill workers

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government will take back the decision taken in 2016 to allot the houses measuring 160 sq ft each to be given to mill workers in Mumbai, state housing minister Jitendra Awhad told the Legislative Council on Wednesday.

The minister also said the money paid by mill workers towards the purchase of these houses will be returned with the interest.

The government will give new flats to mill workers when they will become available with MHADA.

Awhad was responding to a question raised by Congress MLC Bhai Jagtap.

"The 2016 decision to allot shoe-box sized houses, slated to be given (to mill workers), will be taken back. We are of the view that such small houses should not be given to mill workers. We will also return Rs 33 crore with the interest to mill workers who had paid towards (purchase of) these houses," the minister said.

Without naming any political party, Awhad said he didn't want to go into politics about who was in power in 2016 in Maharashtra (when this decision was taken).

The BJP-Shiv Sena government was in power in Maharashtra from 2014 to 2019.

The Housing Department was with BJP at that time.

These houses for mill workers were constructed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA).

Later, MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority) decided to allot these houses to mill workers.

Awhad said MHADA never received any payment made by mill workers to MMRDA.

"The flat amount was decided to be Rs 6 lakh per flat. We will return the amount to mill workers. And as and when new flats will be available with MHADA, we will allot them to mill workers. It was an insult to mill workers to plan to allot them house measuring 160 sq ft," he said.

The minister said he didn't have exact details about the number of mill workers who were allotted houses in Mumbai so far.

"The state housing department and the state urban development department will hold special meetings regarding this," he added.