Maiden test of new generation SRBM Pralay successful

Hemant Kumar Rout

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: India on Wednesday successfully conducted the maiden test of next generation surface-to-surface short range ballistic missile (SRBM) Pralay from a defence facility off Odisha coast.

Developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) the brand new missile was test fired from launching complex IV at APJ Abdul Kalam Island at about 10.15 am.

Blasted off from a canister the new missile followed the desired quasi ballistic trajectory and reached the designated target with high degree accuracy, validating the control, guidance and mission algorithms.

A defence official said the mission has met all its objectives. All the sub-systems performed satisfactorily. The sensors deployed near the impact point across the eastern coast and the down range ships tracked the missile trajectory and captured all the events, he said.

The missile is powered with solid propellant rocket motor and has many new technologies. Carrying a payload of around 1000 kg, it can strike targets at a range up to 500 km. The missile guidance system includes state of the art navigation system and integrated avionics. It can be launched from a mobile launcher in a short notice.

Secretary of Department of Defence (R&D) and DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy said the missile is a new generation surface-to-surface weapon equipped with modern technologies. After a couple of more experimental tests, it will be inducted in the armed forces. Its early induction will give much needed impetus to the forces, he added.

The success of Pralay came days the DRDO successfully test fired 2000-km range nuclear capable Agni Prime missile from the same facility.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and associated teams for this maiden developmental flight trial of Pralay. He complimented the defence scientists for the fast track development and successful launch of some of the advanced missile systems in the recent times.

Initially planned in 2018, the first test of Pralay was reportedly deferred for administrative reasons. The much faster and accurate Pralay can be compared with China’s Dongfeng 12 and Russia’s 9K720 Iskander, both short-range tactical ballistic missiles.