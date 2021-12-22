No data on hate crime, says Centre

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Data on cases of mob lynching and hate crimes was compiled by the Centre in 2017, but the exercise was discontinued as the data was “unreliable”, the government informed Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai said this while responding to questions by MPs Gaurav Gogoi and Maneka Gandhi, who asked whether the National Criminal Records Bureau (NCRB) had collected data on the hate crimes, cow vigilantism and mob lynchings, but left it out of its 2017 report.

The junior home minister said, “In the year 2017, NCRB collected data on cases of mob lynching, hate crimes etc. It was observed that the data was unreliable as these crimes have not been defined. Hence, collection of data in this regard was discontinued.”

In response to a separate question, the minister informed Parliament that complaints have been received against 18 FCRA-registered NGOs in Andhra Pradesh regarding their alleged indulgence in conversion to Christianity through “inducements, allurement and misrepresentation” since 2018.

The minister said the Foreign Contribution Registration Act, 2010, provides a legal mechanism to deal with violation of its provisions. He said such mechanisms include audit of accounts of such NGOs, inspection of their accounts and records.