Pregnant woman fights stray dogs to save her three kids in Uttar Pradesh

Published: 22nd December 2021 02:31 PM

Stray Dogs

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

PILIBHIT: A pregnant woman and her five-year-old daughter have been admitted to a hospital in a critical condition after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs.

The incident took place on Tuesday at the Barha village on the outskirts of Pilibhit city under Sungadi police circle.

The woman, Seema, was cooking when she heard her the screams of her three children, who were playing outside.

She rushed out and saw a pack of six dogs dragging away her daughter Pallavi, 5, while two dogs were mauling her sons, Anuj, 10, and Monu, 3.

Seema fought with the pack of stray dogs single-handedly and she was scratched and bitten by the pack, but she pushed and kicked the dogs till they retreated.

All three children have received injuries, but the condition of Seema and Pallavi is critical.

The dogs had ripped off flesh from Pallavi's head and arms and Seema was also severely bitten by the canines.

Seema and all three children were taken to the community health centre from where mother and daughter were referred to the district hospital.

Doctors said Pallavi was suffering from trauma and was critical.

Her husband Danveer Singh, a farmer, had gone out for work when the incident took place.

Srikant Dwivedi, SHO of the Sungadi police station, said, "We went to the village after getting the information about the attack. Since the family was injured by stray dogs, no complaint is possible in this case. A team from the municipal corporation went to the village and assured the locals that a drive will be conducted to catch the stray dogs in the area."

