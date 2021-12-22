Rajasthan horror: RTI activist attacked, legs pierced with nails

By PTI

JAIPUR: An RTI activist was beaten up and his legs pierced with nails by a group of unidentified assailants in Barmer district of Rajasthan, police said on Wednesday.

Amra Ram Godara was attacked in his native Pareyu village on Tuesday and is in a critical condition.

He had recently lodged a police complaint against illegal liquor trade, they said.

Taking cognisance of a complaint lodged on Godara's behalf by a fellow activist, the State Human Rights Commission has sought a report from Rajasthan director general of police (DGP) and other officials regarding the attack.

Barmer Superintendent of Police (SP) Deepak Bhargava said, "Godara was attacked yesterday and due to critical injuries, he was referred to Jodhpur. The exact nature of his injuries will only be known after the medical report comes."

"He had complained against illegal liquor trade, following which action was taken and illegal liquor was seized sometime back," the SP said.

"Prima facie, people involved in the illegal liquor trade are behind the attack," said Bhargava, who on Wednesday visited Pareyu.

Police teams have been formed to arrest the accused, he said.

Another activist based in Pali, Omaram Banjara, on Wednesday sent a complaint on the behalf of Godara regarding the attack to the State Human Rights Commission, alleging that the latter was abducted, thrashed badly and his legs pierced with nails by the accused.

According to Banjara, besides the illegal liquor trade complaint, Godara had lodged a complaint regarding irregularities in the development work carried out by the Kumpaliya panchayat in Barmer.

Banjara said the role of the local police and excise officials should also be probed in the matter.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, commission chairman Justice Gopal Krishan Vyas issued a notice to the DGP, excise commissioner, Barmer collector and SP seeking a report regarding the attack by December 28.