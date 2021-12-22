STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die, Chairman laments below potential functioning of House

Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday, a day ahead of the scheduled end of the Winter Session of Parliament.

Published: 22nd December 2021 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

A view of the Rajya Sabha.

A view of the Rajya Sabha. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday, a day ahead of the scheduled end of the Winter Session of Parliament, with Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu lamenting that the Upper House functioned much below its potential due to repeated disruptions.

The session, which started on November 29, was scheduled to conclude on December 23.

Soon after laying of listed papers and reports, Naidu said he was not happy to share with members the that the House functioned "much below its potential".

"I urge all of you to...reflect and introspect if this session could have been different and better. I don't want to speak elaborately on the course of the session that would lead me to make a very critical view," he said.

The chairman stressed that rulings, regulations and procedures have to be followed and said precedents, decency and decorum has to be maintained by members in the House.

He also called on members for "realisation of what has happened is wrong" and said that "we should all work towards a constructive and positive atmosphere for the larger interest of the country".

Naidu wished MPs a Merry Christmas and a prosperous English New Year, and also conveyed his greetings for Makar Sankranti, Pongal and other upcoming festivals.

The session was a stormy one as it witnessed several disruptions by members of opposition parties, including they trooping into the Well of the House, carrying placards, over the suspension of 12 MPs for their "unruly" conduct in the previous session in August.

Opposition members also protested on the Special Investigation Team's report regarding the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh and farmers' issues, among others.

Despite disruptions and loss of business hours, the Rajya Sabha passed several key bills, including those related to electoral reforms and surrogacy.

