STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

RSS-backed outfit to protest against 'non-fulfilment' of Modi government's promise to double farm income by 2022

In a statement, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) general secretary Badrinaryan Chaudhary said they held protests in different phases pressing for their demands.

Published: 22nd December 2021 09:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 09:34 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture

Image used for representation (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Expressing concern over the plight of farmers, RSS-affiliated farmers' union BKS on Wednesday announced a 10-day nationwide protest against "non-fulfilment" of the Narendra Modi government's promise to double farm income by 2022.

In a statement, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) general secretary Badrinaryan Chaudhary said they held protests in different phases pressing for their demands.

It will hold dharnas in all villages of the country from January 1 and submit a memorandum, addressed to the President of India, to block development officers, he said.

"The farmers had high hopes from the government, such as doubling farmers income, getting rid of middlemen, non-levying of tax on the sale of farm produce and ensuring remunerative prices of crops. However misfortune is not leaving farmers," Chaudhary said.

He said there might have been reasons to repeal the farm laws, but farmers have not achieved anything from it.

Therefore, it has raised questions on the year-long farmers' agitation, the BKS leader said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RSS Bharatiya Kisan Sangh
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
Four-day workweek, new salary structure, to be implemented in India soon
A poster of India's official entry to Oscars, Koozhangal
Oscars 2022: 'Writing With Fire' advances to next level, 'Koozhangal' out of race
In the clip, the girl and her siblings were seen sitting on the horse carriage decked up with lights. (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | MP tea seller's procession to celebrate new smartphone for daughter
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The plight of Tamils of Indian origin in Sri Lanka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp