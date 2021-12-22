RSS-backed outfit to protest against 'non-fulfilment' of Modi government's promise to double farm income by 2022

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Expressing concern over the plight of farmers, RSS-affiliated farmers' union BKS on Wednesday announced a 10-day nationwide protest against "non-fulfilment" of the Narendra Modi government's promise to double farm income by 2022.

In a statement, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) general secretary Badrinaryan Chaudhary said they held protests in different phases pressing for their demands.

It will hold dharnas in all villages of the country from January 1 and submit a memorandum, addressed to the President of India, to block development officers, he said.

"The farmers had high hopes from the government, such as doubling farmers income, getting rid of middlemen, non-levying of tax on the sale of farm produce and ensuring remunerative prices of crops. However misfortune is not leaving farmers," Chaudhary said.

He said there might have been reasons to repeal the farm laws, but farmers have not achieved anything from it.

Therefore, it has raised questions on the year-long farmers' agitation, the BKS leader said.