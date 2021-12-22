STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s wife, daughter test positive for Covid

SP poll campaign may take a hit, uncertainty looms over SP-RLD joint rally in Aligarh on Thursday.

Published: 22nd December 2021 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife and Kannauj Lok Sabha candidate Dimple Yadav

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav (File Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The entire poll campaign of the Samajwadi party has been put in jeopardy as Dimple Yadav, wife of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, and their younger daughter Tina, have tested positive for the deadly Covid-19 virus here on Wednesday.

Akhilesh Yadav has been campaigning across UP for the assembly election, which is just a couple of months away. He is also likely to get himself tested. However, the development may now cast a shadow on the joint rally which Akhilesh had to address with Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary in Aligarh on Thursday.  

At present, Akhilesh has been spearheading his party's poll campaign by taking out Vijay Rath Yatra. Currently, the SP chief is leading the eighth leg of the yatra -- from Mainpuri to Etah in central UP -- which has been carved out of a Mercedes Benz bus equipped with five-star facilities.

In a tweet, former SP MP from Kannauj, Dimple Yadav said: "I got a Covid test done, the report of which is positive. I am fully vaccinated and not showing any symptoms. For the safety of myself and others, I have isolated myself," tweeted Dimple asking all those who might have come in her contact recently to get themselves tested as soon as possible. "All the people who have met me recently are requested to get their test done soon," she said.

However, it is not confirmed if the SP chief has got himself vaccinated or not. Initially, in January when the vaccination drive had commenced, he called the anti-COVID-19 vaccine that of the BJP and that he would not get it administered.

Later, amending his stand following the sharp criticism, Akhilesh said that he would get vaccinated only after his father Mulayam Singh Yadav decided to get the jab. However, the SP patriarch has already received both doses of the vaccine.

In another comment against the vaccination, Akhilesh had said that he would take the jab only if Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photograph was removed from vaccination certificates. He had also claimed that he was at least at risk of getting the infection again as he had already had COVID-19. “If the government puts a national flag on vaccine certificate, I will take it," he had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samajwadi party Dimple Yadav Akhilesh Yadav Jayant Chaudhary 2022 UP polls
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
Four-day workweek, new salary structure, to be implemented in India soon
A poster of India's official entry to Oscars, Koozhangal
Oscars 2022: 'Writing With Fire' advances to next level, 'Koozhangal' out of race
In the clip, the girl and her siblings were seen sitting on the horse carriage decked up with lights. (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | MP tea seller's procession to celebrate new smartphone for daughter
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The plight of Tamils of Indian origin in Sri Lanka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp