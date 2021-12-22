STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Time for allowing COVID-19 vaccine booster shots is now: Chidambaram

The former Union minister said there is enough research and scholarly writing to conclude that booster shots are an imperative.

Published: 22nd December 2021 09:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 09:52 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram

Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid the Omicron scare, Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday said the time for allowing COVID-19 vaccine booster shots is now and alleged the government was exposing millions of vaccinated Indians to infection in its "mistaken zeal to protect" the economic interests of Serum Institute of India.

The former Union minister said there is enough research and scholarly writing to conclude that booster shots are an imperative.

"The Lancet study on the efficacy of COVISHIELD -- not more than three months -- should ring the alarm bells. The time to allow booster shots is NOW," Chidambaram said on Twitter.

The time to allow the use of other approved vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna is now, he asserted.

"In its mistaken zeal to protect the economic interests of Serum Institute of India (protectionism), the government is exposing millions of vaccinated Indians to infection," Chidambaram said.

"If a third wave strikes and infects large numbers of vaccinated Indians, the government alone must bear the blame," he said.

Covishield is manufactured by Serum Institute of India.

The Congress has been critical of the government's vaccine strategy and have demanded that vaccinations be speeded up and booster shots be provided to prevent another wave of coronavirus.

There are growing concerns over the spread of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus virus in the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chidambaram Congress Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID Booster
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
Four-day workweek, new salary structure, to be implemented in India soon
A poster of India's official entry to Oscars, Koozhangal
Oscars 2022: 'Writing With Fire' advances to next level, 'Koozhangal' out of race
In the clip, the girl and her siblings were seen sitting on the horse carriage decked up with lights. (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | MP tea seller's procession to celebrate new smartphone for daughter
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The plight of Tamils of Indian origin in Sri Lanka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp