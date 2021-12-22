STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TMC reinventing itself to form Opposition front, says Varma

Published: 22nd December 2021 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Pavan K Varma

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Trinamool Congress believes the leadership of Indian National Congress is not good enough to take on the BJP. Looking ahead to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the party headed by Mamata Banerjee is trying to emerge as a national alternative to the grand old party.

Recently appointed national vice-president of TMC, former diplomat Pavan K Varma said, “The current Congress leadership is not capable of taking on BJP in the next elections. So TMC is reinventing itself as the real Congress to challenge BJP with a bunch of like-minded allies on a pan-India level.”

Speaking to this newspaper, Varma claimed that West Bengal CM Mamata has fire in her ‘principled politics’ to present a formidable and effective opposition ahead of the 2024 elections. He said the emergence of a new, TMC-initiated opposition is a strong possibility and that a number of opposition parties are in favour of one common platform.

“From east to west and north to south, from across the country, the TMC’s efforts to bring in a new and vibrant objective are gaining momentum. The result is almost certain to come out on a positive note in the larger interest of a nation which is now clamouring for changes,” Varma said.

Claiming that a number of leaders from Congress are feeling ‘disgruntled’ with the current leadership, Varma said leaders keen on presenting a formidable opposition also support TMC’s efforts. He said the TMC is systematically and strategically making a nationwide outreach to emerge as a national party which cares for the causes of all and sundry in almost every state, including in south India. “The nation wants changes amid skyrocketing prices and all ills that are eating into the vitality of democracy under the autocracy of BJP.”

