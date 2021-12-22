Two foreign returnees test positive for Omicron variant in Bengal

By PTI

KOLKATA: found to have been infected by the Omicron variant, a senior health official said.

One of them had returned from Nigeria and the other from United Kingdom, he said.

"We have received genome sequencing results for three samples today and among them, two were positive for Omicron strain. The other was suffering from the delta variant," he said.

The duo is undergoing treatment in the city, he added.

Earlier, a seven-year boy who had returned to the state from Abu Dhabi via Hyderabad, had tested positive for the Omicron strain.