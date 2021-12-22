STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uddhav Thackeray recovering well, will attend Maharashtra Assembly session: Sena MP tells PM Modi

Besides the prime minister, senior ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah were also present in the Speaker's chamber for the meeting.

Published: 22nd December 2021 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday enquired about the well-being of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is recuperating from a cervical spine surgery.

Thackeray, 61, is recovering well and will attend the ongoing session of the Maharashtra assembly, Shiv Sena leader Vinayak Raut told the prime minister.

Modi sought an update on Thackeray's health from Shiv Sena parliamentarians during the customary meeting of floor leaders with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla after the conclusion of the Winter Session of Parliament.

On Tuesday, Thackeray chaired a meeting of the state cabinet via video conferencing.

He also participated virtually in the customary tea party for legislators on the eve of the session.

The chief minister had recently visited the Vidhan Bhavan, his first public appearance after the surgery.

After his discharge, Thackeray, also the Shiv Sena president, has been working from his official residence Varsha.

