STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

When will government provide COVID-19 vaccine booster shots: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi said that going by the current vaccination rate, 42 per cent of the population will be vaccinated by December 2021.

Published: 22nd December 2021 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said a large population of the country is still not vaccinated against COVID-19, noting that only 42 percent of the population will be vaccinated by December end against the required rate of 60 percent to prevent the third wave of coronavirus.

He also asked the government to provide booster shots.

Sharing data about vaccinations, Gandhi there is a daily shortfall of 55.3 million doses (one million is equal to 10 lakh).

"Majority of our population is still not vaccinated. When will GOI begin booster shots? #VaccinateIndia," he said on Twitter.

The former Congress chief said that going by the current vaccination rate, 42 per cent of the population will be vaccinated by December 2021.

"Aim stop a 3rd wave. Target 60 percent of population with both doses by December 2021. Required vax rate (vaccinations per day) 61 million/day. Actual last 7 days (vaccinations per day) 5.8 million/day. Daily Shortfall in last 7 days (average bad shortfall per day) 55.2 million/day," said the data shared by him.

The data also stated that "while the actual vaccinations today (Dec 22 (vax in previous 24 hours) 5.7 million/day, the Shortfall today (vax shortfall in the previous 24 hours) 55.3 million/day".

Gandhi and his Congress party have been critical of the government's vaccine strategy and have demanded that vaccinations be speeded up to prevent another wave of coronavirus.

There are also growing concerns over the spread of the new Omicron variant of the virus in the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi COVID Vaccine Booster ​COVID 19 COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
Four-day workweek, new salary structure, to be implemented in India soon
A poster of India's official entry to Oscars, Koozhangal
Oscars 2022: 'Writing With Fire' advances to next level, 'Koozhangal' out of race
In the clip, the girl and her siblings were seen sitting on the horse carriage decked up with lights. (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | MP tea seller's procession to celebrate new smartphone for daughter
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The plight of Tamils of Indian origin in Sri Lanka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp