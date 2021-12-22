'You reap what you sow': Amarinder's dig at Harish Rawat

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday took a swipe at Harish Rawat, the Congress campaign head in poll-bound Uttarakhand after he alleged non-cooperation from his organisation and felt that it is time for him to rest.

Rawat had played a crucial role in the removal of Amarinder Singh as chief minister of Punjab, who was replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi.

Rawat was the AICC general secretary in charge for Punjab at the time, a post which he later quit citing his preoccupation in upcoming Uttarakhand assembly polls.

Singh had been vocal about the role played by Rawat in ousting him as chief minister.

"You reap what you sow! All the best for your future endeavours (if there are any) Harish Rawat ji," Singh said on Twitter tagging Rawat.

There was, however, a steadied silence in the Congress headquarters, where sources said efforts were on to woo him over.

AICC in-charge for Uttarakhand Devendra Yadav was not available for comments despite repeated attempts to reach him.

Sources said Rawat has issues with Yadav.

Rawat created a flutter in the political circles here on Wednesday, alleging non-cooperation from his organisation and noting that he sometimes feels it is time for him to rest.

In a tweet in Hindi, Rawat said, "Isn't it strange that the organisational structure at most places, instead of extending a helping hand, is standing with its head turned away or playing a negative role at a time when I have to swim across the ocean of elections."

"The powers that be have left crocodiles there. People on whose orders I have to swim, their nominees are tying up my hands and feet," he said.

"I am invaded by thoughts. A voice from within sometimes tells me it is enough Harish Rawat, you have swam long. It is time to rest," the former Uttarakhand chief minister said.

"I am in a dilemma. The new year may show me the way," he added.

Asked about the tweet at a conclave organised by Times Now Navbharat, Rawat did not reveal who had turned their faces away from him, but explained what he meant by "crocodiles".

"It is clear. When (Union) Home Minister Amit Shah visited Uttarakhand, he reminded me of a sting operation done by someone. No one from the journalistic fraternity would like to own up today. It was a veiled threat from the home minister to cause harm to me if I dared speak too much," he said.

"The CBI, the Enforcement Directorate, the Income Tax (department) are the crocodiles unleashed by the Centre for its political opponents," Rawat added.

However, he did not disclose the names of those in his party who are turning their faces away from him.

"There is an appropriate time for everything. When it comes, you will be the first one I will share it with," he said.

When senior Congress leader and Rawat's media advisor Surendra Kumar was asked by reporters about the former Uttarakhand chief minister's tweet, he said some forces within the party are playing into the hands of the ruling BJP to hurt the poll prospects of the Congress in Uttarakhand.

"There is no alternative to Harish Rawat in Uttarakhand. He is the most popular leader in the state who has kept the party flag flying. But there are some forces playing into the BJP's hands to mar the possibility of the Congress making a comeback in the state," Kumar said.

Asked whether Rawat's hurt had anything to do with All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Uttarakhand Devendra Yadav, he said, "Devendra Yadav is our in-charge. His role is that of a panchayati pramukh. But if the panchayati pramukh begins tying the hands of the party workers and hurts the party's poll prospects, the high-command should take notice of it."

Yadav and Rawat do not share the best of relationship with each other.

While the Rawat loyalists have been saying that the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly polls will be fought under his leadership, Yadav has been maintaining that the election will be contested under a collective leadership.